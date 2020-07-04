Amber Zoe is helping to make the drive home fun again

There may be plenty of paths to success, but there is one trip that most people share, that’s the commute – and to help make it exciting again Pure Radio Scotland’s Amber Zoe is coming to Dundee, Perth and Tayside.

Getting people home from work in one piece, or offering some much needed lockdown respite, Amber brings a fusion of fun and exciting music to random musings on life, the news, travel and weather updates.

The show will air live from 4pm to 7pm Monday to Friday, on FM Radio channel 102 & 106.6 in the Dundee, Perth and the Tayside region from July.

“I’m so excited to bring Pure Radio to Tayside and show everyone what we have to offer,” said Amber on her show, which has been running since late 2019.

“You can hear me weekdays from 4pm to 7pm on the lift home (or the lockdown as it’s been renamed in recent times!), I’ve got Scotland’s best music – I genuinely love it and one of the best parts of my day is playing some of my favourite songs and having a boogie and a blether.”

Amber Zoe Tayside will provide live local updates of the weather in and around Tayside, along with detailed information about the traffic situation. There will be none of the typically national information, because who wants to know about what is happening on the M1?

“There will be travel updates to get you home safely every 20 minutes, we have travel for Scotland, and of course – if I do say so myself – I’ve got some alright chat,” added Zoe.

Catch the lift home with Amber from 4pm until 7pm on 102 & 106.6 FM, on DAB digital radio or by downloading the Pure Radio Scotland app.