Ambassadors wanted to shout about Scotland’s food and drink sector

The Scottish Tourism Alliance is searching for 25 passionate Scots to be food and drink ambassadors for the country.

Are you passionate about the food and drink available in Scotland? Then you could be play a key role in promoting it throughout the world.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance is searching for ambassadors across the country to raise the profile of Scotland’s food tourism sector.

They are looking for individuals to champion the country’s sector and the experiences it offers.

The ambassadors will be recruited from the many different sectors of Scotland’s vibrant food and drink industry; individuals who demonstrate a passion in raising the profile of Scotland’s food tourism sector, our destinations, food and drink experiences and Scotland as a global food tourism destination.

The programme will play a key part in delivering some of the strategic aims and ambitions in Scotland’s Food Tourism Action Plan, launched in 2018 and supported by Scottish Government, and will stimulate entrepreneurial activities and change as both sectors move through the coronavirus pandemic towards recovery.

They will provide a much-needed boost during the Covid-19 outbreak which has been an acutely challenging time for the country’s food and drink and tourism sectors and play a key part in raising Scotland’s profile as a food tourism destination, rebuilding our food, hospitality and tourism industry.

The individuals will also support recovery in their regions by shaping sustainable food tourism experiences which will grow local economies within these destinations.

Digital campaign

The campaign will roll out over the next few weeks, inviting applications and nominations through a media and digital campaign #ScotFoodAmbassador with the final 25 ambassadors being announced at the end of May.

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at Scotland Food & Drink, believes this is a unique opportunity for people passionate about all aspects of the sector to play a vital part in its promotion.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity to make a real difference to the growth of Scotland’s food tourism sector and raise the profile of Scotland as a global food tourism destination at a key time in the recovery of the sector.

“It’s not a full-time commitment but we’re looking for people who care and are passionate about the vast and varied food tourism opportunities across our regions and destinations; people who can lead and inspire local food tourism growth.

“World of food and drink”

“We’re looking for applications from individuals from all areas of Scotland’s world of food and drink, for example, food producers, bloggers, educators, chefs, restaurateurs, event organisers or those working for accommodation providers or retailers, what’s more important than profession or qualification, however, is that the individual is immersed in the food tourism or hospitality sectors and embedded in their local community.

“It’s a unique opportunity, one that doesn’t come along very often so we’d be keen for people to nominate someone who they think would be ideal for the role or they can apply to be an ambassador themselves.”

Marc Crothall, CEO Scottish Tourism Alliance, added that the ambassador programme launch comes as an exciting time.

He said: “The aim and ambition of the Food Tourism Action Plan is to grow an extra £1 billion worth of revenue through tourism spend, not by increasing necessarily the volume of visitors but through spend on food and drink by tourists.

“Unique provenance”

“The Food Tourism Ambassador Programme will play a key role in shining a light on Scotland and our regions as food destinations of choice, each with their own unique provenance, people and stories which in turn create the quality, authentic food and destination experience that visitors are looking for.

“The launch comes at an exciting time for the industry with the announcement by the First Minister of the indicative dates for a route out of lockdown and a pathway back to businesses trading and welcoming domestic tourists initially before we open up to international visitors when the time is right.”

For more information and how to apply visit their website.

