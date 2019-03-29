Amazon slammed for ‘childlike’ sex dolls for sale after Dundee parents threaten boycott

Retail giant Amazon has removed “childlike” sex dolls from its website after angry parents in Dundee threatened a boycott.

However, dozens of other similar dolls are still available online for people to buy.

Concerned mums in the city said they were disturbed at the availability of the dolls on Amazon, where they often buy toys and other items for their kids.

The Evening Telegraph found an image of one doll which was gagged at the mouth, on sale on the website for £60.

Michelle Mclurg, 36, from the Hilltown, has admitted she was concerned when she saw the doll for sale. She said: “I have deleted the Amazon app from my phone.

“I never want to use the company again after the images that I saw. I still can’t believe they are getting away with selling this type of stuff.

“It had initially been brought to my attention from another social media user.

“When you see pictures like that, I don’t think the doll looks any older than a 12-year-old child.”

Lee Dunnigan, from Douglas, said the availability of such products shouldn’t be allowed as she called for the site to be “completely” shut down.

She added: “Its absolutely horrifying that this stuff is for sale.

“I’ve got four kids myself and can’t believe Amazon are selling stuff like this.

“I’d also been alerted via another social media user, its vile they are touting this stuff.

“The sale of these products – and the site as a whole – should be shutdown completely.”

The dolls were being sold by third parties, who use Amazon as a platform for their products.

An Amazon spokesman said: “All marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The products in question are no longer available.”

Helen Hampton, pictured, acting manager of Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, said: “We are particularly disappointed that a company such as Amazon would not have systems in place to prevent this type of article being sold. “