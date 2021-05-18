Amazon offering unique behind the scenes glimpse of Fife warehouse

Retail giant Amazon is launching its first live virtual tour giving the public a unique behind the scenes glimpse of its operations, including its vast “distribution hub” in Fife.

Experienced tour guides will take visitors live to seven of its fulfilment centres across the UK.

As well as being given access to Manchester, Rugeley, Tilbury, Peterborough, Doncaster, Dunstable, those registering for the free virtual tour will be able to witness the daily operation at its Fife based fulfilment centre in Dunfermline.

1.5 million square foot

The Dunfermline site is the UK’s second largest, stretching over the equivalent of 17 football pitches..

Its 1,000 plus staff process thousands of parcels every day from the 250 million products the company sells.

The hour-long experience will also allow visitors to interact with the guides as well as ask questions along the way.

The new format replaces the in-person tours which were paused at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and remain suspended as part of ongoing safe working practices implemented by the firm.

Virtual access from anywhere

Amazon UK regional director Neil Travis said: “We paused public tours of our fulfilment centres when the pandemic struck but the demand for the tours is still there, so I am delighted to announce we came up with this virtual solution.

“Now, people from right around the world can sign up for a live virtual tour and see behind the scenes at Amazon from the comfort of their own sofa.

“In 2019, the last full year of hosting in-person public tours at our UK fulfilment centres, we welcomed more than 55,000 guests curious to see what goes on behind the scenes and the safe modern work environment we provide.

“We’ve hosted members of MENSA, the armed forces, logistics professionals and the Scouting organisation,” added Neil.

“Also we’ve been used as a training area for special assistance dogs and one guest came from as far as the Philippines to look at a number of our fulfilment centres.

“And we’ve had someone mark their wedding anniversary with a tour – but as fascinating as the tours are, I’m not sure they’re the perfect anniversary gift for every couple.”

For more information and to book a free tour go online to www.aboutamazon.co.uk/amazon-fulfilment/tour-an-amazon-fulfilment-centre