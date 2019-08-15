Amazing Tayside youngster Lily carries on dancing despite bone cancer battle

She is already a dance queen in Scotland and England – and now she is one in Ireland, too.

Lily Douglas has a hoard of new titles and trophies to her name, despite her ongoing battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Even after long stays at Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children, and undergoing surgery to remove a shoulder blade, the 11-year-old has kept on dancing, winning various trophies in Scotland and England.

© Supplied

Now, she has won in Ireland, securing the People’s Award for Starter of the Year at a major competition in Limerick, as well as winning the Most Inspirational award, coming home first in the Street Commercial category and being placed in several other sections.

Lily was second in Fast Dance, fourth in the U/12 slow dance section and seventh in the Grand Prix.

And mum, Jane, originally from Dundee but resident in Perth for some time, got in on the act by coming home with the Parent of the Year title.

© Supplied

“We were invited over and it was an absolutely superb trip,” said Jane.

“It was a wonderfully successful one, too, and a real boost for Lily, who has had to endure so much.

“To come home with so many trophies was just brilliant. I don’t know how we got them all on the plane.

“Lily also received £1,850, which was raised for her by Irish dance schools. This will help with her treatment and we are so grateful for this great act of generosity.”

© Supplied

Trophies are nothing new for Lily, who has another big date coming up next week when she starts secondary school.

Having attended at the primary section of St John’s Academy in Perth, she is now moving up to the secondary school there.

“Going up to the secondary is another big step in Lily’s journey. She is looking forward to this new adventure in her life and one she will meet with the determination she has always showed,” said Jane.

And the big dates just keep coming for Lily.

She is also set to appear at the World Dance Championships in Blackpool.

The talented dancer has two world titles and recently met Scottish Ballet star ballerinas in Glasgow.

She had 88 trophies in her room before she was diagnosed.

And, since starting her chemotherapy, Lily has gone on to win more than 30 other dance trophies, a fact that makes mum immensely proud.

“I am actually beyond proud,” said Jane.

“Lily has coped really well with everything that has been thrown at her.”

Lily was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and has travelled to America and Spain for specialist treatment.

The youngster was given the all-clear at the start of last September, only for scans to show the cancer had returned and spread to both her lungs.

However, undaunted, she is still battling on and has impressed everyone with her determination and positive spirit.

Recently, Lily was at the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer event in Birmingham and so impressed Cheryl Cole that the singer gave her a standing ovation.

Lily and Jane were also invited to the X Factor and, during a break in filming, Nile Rodgers had a fair bit of repartee with the audience.

“He asked them to get up and dance and Lily obliged,” Jane continued.

“Nile took a real shine to Lily and he gave her a bag full of goodies.”

It was a wonderful moment for her.

And going to secondary school next week will be another big one.