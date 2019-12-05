‘Amazing’ response after Dundee’s midwifery unit appeals for knitted hats for newborn babies

A plea for knitted hats for newborn babies in Dundee has received an “amazing” response online.

Staff at the Dundee Midwifery Unit issued an appeal on Facebook earlier today, asking members of the public for donations of the woolly garments.

The post has since been shared over 3,000 times with plenty of individuals offering up their skills.

It read: “DMU need your help. Unfortunately we have ran out of knitted hats for our newborn babies.

“We are looking for anyone who can knit and would be kind enough to get out their knitting needles to donate a few to the unit.

“You can drop them off anytime at the Dundee Midwifery Unit, level 6 Ninewells.”

One woman responded to the post saying that her mum has been knitting hats, mitts and booties for the newborn babies and she planned to deliver the items next week.

Another said that they were on their way to the unit “with six cardigans, 25 cardigan and hat sets and 46 hats from Kelty”.

A follow-up post on the unit’s Facebook page said: “Well what can I say. The power of Facebook is amazing. We have had a few donations to the DMU this morning and what a donation it has been.

“We are forever grateful. We will continue to post as we get more donations in.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said that the staff were “delighted” with the response so far.

She added: “The team give them to babies when they’re born, especially those who have had a water birth.”

The unit is still welcoming donations and anyone is invited to bring some along to the DMU.

The hats should fit a baby size head, measuring between 34cm and 38cm.