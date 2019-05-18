‘Amazing’ progress for Angus transplant girl Ruby, 10

Angus double lung transplant youngster Ruby Walker is finally dreaming of a happy and healthy homecoming.

Just six weeks after the brave 10-year-old received her new organs in a life-saving operation, Ruby’s mum Diane Boyd has spoken of her daughter’s “amazing” progress and the hope of a return to Arbroath soon.

On March 28, the Hayshead Primary pupil finally underwent the long-awaited double transplant at Newcastle’s specialist Freeman Hospital after her agonising wait on the urgent priority list.

Ruby was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at two weeks old.

Since the transplant, her progress has delighted medics and mum Diane revealed the homecoming hope in the latest update to the Ruby’s Dreams Facebook page.

Ruby has now moved into a special flat for transplant patients to be with their family.

“She’s getting stronger every day, gaining weight and enjoying life.

“It has been great to see her so happy and laughing,” said Diane.

“We are looking forward, hopefully, to getting home very soon.

Diane also had special praise for the staff at Ninewells in Dundee, the critical care unit in Edinburgh, Freeman Hospital and Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary for their involvement in her daughter’s care.