Organisers of Broughty Ferry Gala Week say the pressure is on for this year’s event to beat 2016’s record-breaking festival.

The town’s annual summer festival is one of Tayside’s better known, having taken place since the early 1900s.

The Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association organises a week-long programme of daily and evening events catering for all ages.

Steve James, chairman of the traders’ association, said plans were well under way for this year’s event on July 2.

He added: “We’re very confident that this year will be amazing — whatever we decide. Last year was such a huge success for us, with more guests in our town than ever before.

“There’s a little pressure to make this year even better. We have a lot to live up to, which is great.”

He said the sub-committee was currently hard at work drawing up plans, adding: “We’ll also choose a main theme — the Minions have been it for the past two years and while they’re still a favourite, we don’t want it to become the same every year.

“The window competition is one of the highlights — it’s so unique.

“Last year, more than 70 businesses got involved. We hope for even more this year. The gala day is also an important event, as it gets everyone involved.

“The gala week is one of the main reasons Broughty Ferry is such a united community I think — at least once a year we have fun together.

“Not that many places do things like this any more unfortunately.”

He said the town’s history of holding an annual summer festival added to the atmosphere, as people embrace the tradition of joining in.

He added: “It’s been getting bigger and bigger each year. There are so many events to keep people entertained and it provides a lot for families and children, while not costing much.”

Neil Cooney, communications secretary for the community council, said: “We all look forward to the summer in Broughty Ferry and the prospect of another fantastic gala week is exciting. Thank you to those who volunteer as well as the traders’ association who organise it and the businesses who support them.

“It’s great to showcase the town looking at its best.”

This year’s festival will kick off with gala day on Sunday July 2.