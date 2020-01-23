‘Amazing’ customers and staff at Asda Kirkton donate £34,000 in a year

A local supermarket has donated more than £34,000 to local good causes in the past 12 months – and it has no plans to stop.

Samantha Will, community champion at Asda Kirkton, has tallied up the amount of money which has been donated through in-store donations, Asda Foundation grants and the green token scheme, with the total coming to a whopping £34,200.

However, it wasn’t only cash donations.

The store also provided Dundee Foodbank with an astonishing six and a half tonnes of food, rails of second-hand school clothes were gifted to those in need, Easter eggs and selection boxes were provided for the Sunshine Box and clothes and toys were donated to Togs for Tots.

Samantha said: “The total has absolutely blown me away.

“I have to thank the amazing customers and colleagues of Asda without whom this would not have been possible.

“So it’s a huge well done to all.

“This money has helped more than 100 local places including schools, nurseries, mental health groups, animal charities, dance clubs, football clubs and charities helping families living in poverty.

“I hope to build on this in 2020 by getting to know more people in the community and find out how I can help in my role as Asda Kirkton’s community champion.”