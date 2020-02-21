Amazing antics of a Second World War pigeon being told at Broughty Castle Museum

A lecturer has told the updated version of a Broughty Ferry pigeon which saved the lives of an aircraft crew during the Second World War.

The hen pigeon, who was from Long Lane in the Ferry, survived after being inside a bomber which crashed into the North Sea following a horror engine problem then scrambled from its hamper to hurtle out of the wreckage before battling strong winds to reach Scotland with oil covering part of one eye.

But the drama was far from over as the bird, nicknamed Winkie, finally arrived at RAF Leuchars more than 100 miles away and sparked the amazing rescue of four men combating freezing conditions in a dinghy.

Winkie had escaped the ditched plane before the aircraftmen managed to put a message on her, but air force officials were able to trace her flight path using wind speeds and final details of the bomber before it suddenly had to ditch in the sea.

She flew back to Scotland in February 1942 when a British Bristol Beaufort (torpedo bomber) ditched into the North Sea following a mission sparking the incredible rescue.

Many reports wrongly claimed the bomber was shot down but lecturer Guy Puzey, from Edinburgh University, delivered the talk at Broughty Castle Museum, has just discovered that it was engine trouble which forced the aircraft into the sea.

He said: “The story of Winkie is fascinating and just the other day I came across the accident report for the crash and it wasn’t caused by enemy fire as many believed.

“It turns out part of the port engine came loose. I got that from archive records just released. The archival details are released quite often over the years and this has just come out.

“There are also quite a few conflicting reports. Many say Winkie flew back to his owner James Ross in Broughty Ferry’s Long Lane.

“But I have specific details that Winkie was at the the base at RAF Leuchars at 8.20am so it’s more likely she flew there.

“The aircraftmen from the No.42 Squadron had spent the night in the North Sea after the plane went down around 4.30am on February 23. They all survived but two suffered frostbite.”

Winkie was one of thousands of birds given over by pigeon fanciers and used to help the military by carrying messages and information to and from personnel.

Mr Puzey, 35, added: “Pigeons were regularly taken onboard planes for sending messages in times of accidents and attacks by the enemy forcing them to ditch.

“And there was one instance where some birds in wicker baskets were parachuted into France to help the Resistance transfer information between troops.

“On board the Beaufort there were actually two pigeons. The plane went down so quickly that the men could only attach a message to one pigeon but it wasn’t Winkie.

“The pigeon with the message never returned.

“She was given her nickname by the crew after the rescue because one of her eyes kept blinking which was maybe due to oil from the ditched aircraft but also probably due to exhaustion after flying more than 100 miles.

“It was the first case of a bird saving the lives of men during the Second World War and a year later she received the Dickin Medal which is the equivalent of the animals’ Victoria Cross.”