Amateur football community backs calls to allow games to kick off again

Dundee’s amateur football community has backed Scottish Labour’s calls to lift a blanket ban on amateur games across Scotland.

Following the implementation of level 3 Covid-19 regulations, amateur teams in Dundee were forced to abandon games and cancel training sessions, but the ban did not apply to semi-professional teams.

Michael Crichton, president of the Midlands Amateur Football League said: “I see no reason why we should be stopped and semi-professional games can still go ahead as we have exactly the same set-up.

“It is a bit awkward for us as we have teams in four different council areas including Fife, Angus and Perth & Kinross, but the majority of our teams are in Dundee. Those teams in tier two areas are still permitted to train and play friendlies against each other but our teams in Dundee can’t do anything.

“At this point there is nothing stopping our players from leaving their clubs and going to sign for semi-professional teams and then being allowed to play.

“A lot of man hours have gone into getting everything set up to comply with the government’s regulations and we only got to play three or four games before it was all stopped again.

“We also have no idea when the ban is going to be lifted either.”

Michael said his “phone has been going ballistic every day with people just eager to get back out playing”.

Meanwhile, Darren Duncan, the first team manager at Morgan Academy FPs, said the ongoing situation was “pretty frustrating” both for players and club officials.

He added: “We’ve played two league games so far this season before the changes came in; the lads were delighted to be able to get back kicking a ball again before this.

“The junior team, East Craigie, are able to still play and train at our facilities at the Craigie Community Sports Hub, but we can’t.”

That was despite having the same measures in place, including social distancing and a designated Covid-19 officer.

The 35-year-old fears this could be “the end” of amateur football until after Christmas.

He added: “We play teams in Arbroath and Montrose – to expect players to get changed outside and then potentially play in the rain and the snow before travelling home, it’s just not viable unless the changing room ban is lifted.”

“I’m pleased to hear the matter is being discussed at the highest level by members of parliament, at the end of the day we want to be back playing – it’s as simple as that.

“To make that happen some of the measures are going to have be lightened.

“Football and competitive sport is such as massive thing for people and their mental health, to forget about all the problems during that 90-minutes and just enjoy yourself. At the moment that’s been taken away from us.”