Alzheimer Scotland launches fundraiser to help build virtual dementia resource centre

Scotland’s national dementia charity has launched a fundraising appeal to bring the UK’s first virtual dementia resource centre to life.

Alzheimer Scotland has announced the launch of their virtual resource centre, which will provide a digital lifeline for carers and people living with dementia.

It will bring all of the charities resources and expertise online, making them permanently accessible to people living with dementia as well as carers and relatives.

The virtual centre is currently under construction and the charity are calling on members of the public to support the rest of the build by supporting their Virtual Brick Appeal.

The appeal calls for people to buy a virtual brick and help raise the rest of the funds required to complete the centre.

As an alternative to the charity’s physical resource centres, the online hub will provide a vital means of support to those who may be unable to travel, either due to distance, mobility, or the coronavirus pandemic.

Alzheimer Scotland Chief Executive, Henry Simmons, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had an extreme impact on people living with dementia, as well as carers and loved ones, and we have reacted quickly to find new ways of supporting people.

“It is clear that there is urgent need and demand for a digital resource which can be accessed quickly and easily now and in the future.

“Our Virtual Resource Centre is a pivotal step forward in making our support accessible to a broader section of the population while simultaneously future-proofing our services, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of delivering essential support – regardless of challenges in our physical environment.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that no one faces dementia alone. By supporting our Virtual Brick Appeal, you will be contributing to the development and eventual completion of our Virtual Resource Centre – an essential online tool which will help us to provide the best care possible.”

The virtual centre, will allow people to ‘walk through’ a dementia resource centre, with visitors welcomed by an avatar guide on arrival in the reception area. The virtual host, who is multi-lingua, will be able to respond to queries and direct people to the appropriate support.

There will also be a live chat function where people living with dementia and carers can ask questions and connect with others.

The charity also plans to create a number of rooms to bring the community together, with families able to join interactive sessions.

The wellbeing room will offer exercise classes, including yoga and meditation, as well as live chats with Allied Health Professionals and Dementia Link Workers. Groups and individual sessions will be available, where those visiting will be able to enjoy games, storytelling and puzzles.

A separate zone for carers will also be available.

The virtual centre will be available for people to visit from the comfort of their home, regardless of the time of day or where they are in the world.

For a sneak look at the reception area of the virtual resource centre, click here.

To support the appeal and donate, click here.