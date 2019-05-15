Alzheimer Scotland Dundee holding latest ‘boogie’ this week

Alzheimer Scotland Dundee Dementia Resource Centre is holding its latest “boogie” this week.
Boogie is a community-led afternoon disco dancing party.
Friends, family and carers are invited to come along.
The event will take place at Lochee Bowling Club on Muirton Road from 2-4pm on Friday.
Doors open at 1.30pm and tickets cost £3 per person.
There will be refreshments served during the afternoon and a licensed bar.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Wendy or Jeni on 01382 210200 or email jeni sinclair@alzscot.org.
The resource centre community groups are for anyone living with dementia or those experiencing difficulties with their memory, as well as their friends and family.
The centre offers a range of support to anyone living with a diagnosis of dementia.