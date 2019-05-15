Alzheimer Scotland Dundee holding latest ‘boogie’ this week

Alzheimer Scotland Dundee Dementia Resource Centre is holding its latest “boogie” this week.

Boogie is a community-led afternoon disco dancing party.

Friends, family and carers are invited to come along.

The event will take place at Lochee Bowling Club on Muirton Road from 2-4pm on Friday.

Doors open at 1.30pm and tickets cost £3 per person.

There will be refreshments served during the afternoon and a licensed bar.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact Wendy or Jeni on 01382 210200 or email jeni sinclair@alzscot.org.

The resource centre community groups are for anyone living with dementia or those experiencing difficulties with their memory, as well as their friends and family.

The centre offers a range of support to anyone living with a diagnosis of dementia.