Alyth teen caught with cannabis and baseball bat avoids jail

A drug-dealing teen caught with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis has avoided prison.

Brandon Hayter was nabbed with the drug and a baseball bat after being stopped by police on Balgowan Avenue.

Texts found on his phone showed Hayter spoke of needing to “protect himself” in order to recover drug debts.

Officers stopped Hayter, a first offender, in the early hours of June 26 last year in a routine inquiry. They detected a strong smell of cannabis, with Hayter admitting he had a “small quantity” of the Class B drug.

The 19-year-old’s car was searched and bags of herbal substances, a small set of scales and cash were found.

Cannabis weighing a total of 341.4g was recovered, with an estimated value of £3,410, from both his car and his home address.

​Hayter said during his police interview the cannabis was for his own personal use.

The teen, of Alyth, pleaded guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between March 8 and June 26 last year at Balgowan Avenue and at his home address. He also admitted possessing a baseball bat on Balgowan Avenue on June 26.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Lorna Drummond placed Hayter on supervision for 18 months and a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am, for 108 days.

Hayter was also ordered to perform 270 hours of unpaid work.