Helen and Alex will have walked through the gates of Balgay Cemetery Sunday (January 22), past the serried ranks of ageing gravestones and by the well-tended lawns, until they get to their brother, Billy.

Visiting the grave is a formality, really, because for them he never really went away.

Billy MacKenzie, frontman of The Associates, was ahead of his time, was cut from a very individual cloth and was a genuine musical phenomenon who strode into the post-punk British scene and owned his very own slice of it.

He should have continued to perform until he was quirky and old but instead the singer took a different path — he checked out 20 years ago yesterday and left his family and fans across the world to grieve.

Billy was part of one of those big, exuberant Dundee families.

Lilly and Jim, a former merchant seaman, lived in Mid Craigie when they first married and had Billy, Elizabeth, John, Helen, Alex and Jimmy.

“Even when I was little I knew he was going to be special,” recalled Helen, now 50, who lives in Broughty Ferry.

“He was walking in the Sidlaws with a notebook or composing lyrics into a dictaphone.

“And when I was about 10 he always seemed away off somewhere.”

Billy grew up in Stobswell and, perhaps because of his dad and his tales of exotic ports, was always destined to be something of a rover in his early years.

He travelled out to New Zealand when he was only 16 and the following year saw him in the United States where he was briefly married.

“We were a big happy family,” said little brother Alex, 48.

“We’d all go out to parties or clubs together and it was always us up on the dance floor first. Everyone seemed to be into music in one way — singing, playing instruments — except me. I was the warm-up guy.”

Helen can recall Billy’s foray into the fashion business — The Crypt in Princes Street.

“He would go down to London and get clothes you just couldn’t get here,” she said.

“Or we’d go to Dens Road Market and get retro clothes that no one else was wearing.

“Probably because our big brother was the way he was, we got into things like Bowie and Sparks.”

Alex said: “That’s true — because of him I was going to school in a Bowie jacket, pleated trousers and winklepickers.”

Their stories about Billy are filled with good times, happy occasions and surreal experiences.

“For my 21st birthday he took me to Switzerland, to Zurich,” said Helen.

“I got to see Shirley Bassey record one of his songs. Unbelievable.”

Helen and Alex talk about Billy with a familiar warmth — the same feeling many have for his break-out band The Associates, which is perhaps what he’s best remembered for.

They unveiled themselves with their debut album The Affectionate Punch in 1980 with Billy’s “neo-operatic” voice stealing the show — anyone who remembers Top of the Pops the night they first performed will recall the impact he had.

They were triumphant in 1982 with the success of the single Party Fears Two while the album Sulk was equally hailed as a masterpiece.

The collaboration between Billy and bandmate Alan Rankine, who was from Bridge of Allan, worked extremely well, but at the height of their success Rankine left and as a commercial pop venture The Associates never really recovered.

Billy had been out of the limelight for the best part of 10 years, but had signed with a new label and was working on an album, when he took his own life on January 22 1997.

Billy himself once said he had “an extreme repertoire of emotions” and the recent death of his mother combined with depression are assumed to be among the reasons he did what he did.

As Helen and Alex remember Billy, they have thoughts for the others they’ve lost too — Elizabeth, John and Jimmy.