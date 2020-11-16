Alternatives to prison helping reduce reoffending in Dundee, according to new council report

Alternatives to prison sentences and court appearances are helping to curb reoffending in Dundee, a new council report has concluded.

The study said allowing social workers to tackle underlying issues with people who commit crimes had helped to bring down rates of reoffending.

The report for Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee also found there had been a dip in the number of community payback orders (CPOs) being issued.

However, despite the progress, Dundee continues to have crime rates above the Scottish average.

Kevin Cordell, convener of the council’s community safety and public protection committee, said: “This year’s annual report offers an insight into the wide range of measures which are available to the criminal justice system and how they link together to create positive outcomes for people and their communities.

“What we see is when one scheme is used more or less it has a knock-on effect for others but with the overall positive effect of maintaining and improving community safety and social inclusion.”

The report, which will be considered by councillors today, covers the period from April 1 2018 to March 31 2019.

It details work by offenders on a series of projects such as transforming a neglected allotment at West Law into a community garden, beach cleaning at Broughty Ferry, renovating furniture for public spaces and preparing food parcels.

Lynne Short, deputy convener of the committee said: “Unpaid work continues to be a popular and effective way of meeting the needs of our communities while providing a positive and useful diversion for people subject to the orders.”

Since CPOs were introduced in 2011/12, successful completion rates have increased in Dundee from 52% to a high of 81% in 2017/18.

The average successful completion rate over that period is 73%, higher than the national average of 70%.

Reconviction rates continue to fall in Dundee from 33% in 2014/15 to 25% in 2017/18, the most recent figures available from the Scottish Government show.