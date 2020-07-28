Alphabet zoo to help raise funds for Dundee dog shelter

Dundee’s unique animal alphabet zoo is set to raise funds for the city’s homeless dog shelter.

Artist Clare Stansfield created the alphabet zoo in her garden in Old Craigie Road at the beginning of July just for a bit of fun.

Over 26 days, Clare, 38, has designed and created 26 wooden animals beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

Now she has decided to auction them off to raise money for Brown Street Kennels.

Clare said: “The zoo was a bit of fun but it attracted loads of attention when I began displaying the animals in my garden.

“Someone asked me what I was planning to do with the animals now that I had completed the entire alphabet.

“Fundraising hadn’t been my intention, but it did seem like a great idea so I had a think about what I could raise money for and how I could do it.”

Clare said she was keen for the letters to support an animal charity or centre of some kind.

She said: “I have a dog, Hudson, a black Labrador and we have sometimes donated money, food and toys to Brown Street Kennels, so I thought I would like any money raised to go there.”

Clare thought the best way to raise money would be to auction the animals off.

She said: “I had no idea how popular they would be.

“I thought that even if I raised £30 it would be something to give to the kennels.

“However, I have so far sold around 10 of them and already raised around £250. I’m delighted with this amount, very unexpected, and it would be great if the rest sold for around the same then I would have a very decent amount of money to give to the kennels.”

Clare said that bids were welcome for the animals on her Facebook page Little White Desk.

She added: “People can see what animals are still available on there. The Unicorn isn’t included as I couldn’t decide what colour to paint it and ended up putting around five layers of paint on it. Due to recent heavy rain – because there were so many layers – there is a bit of water damage.”