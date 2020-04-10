Alpacas claim to fame as Fife farm appears on TV show

Alpacas from Fife had their 15 minutes of fame earlier this week as they appeared on a Channel 4 TV show.

Alison Johnston, along with several of her alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas Scotland, appeared on The Steph Show on Thursday.

Alison, 60 and her husband Paul, 61, bought their first alpaca in 2015 and now have 38 on their farm near Peat Inn, Fife.

Their appearance on the show, which was filmed live, came after members of the show’s production team contacted Alison looking to speak to people who were posting positive news online.

Despite being closed to visitors, the farm wanted to share uplifting posts and continued to share updates of the mammals on their Facebook page.

Alison said: “It was all quite surreal. It was very enjoyable. We had a lot of positive feedback.”

On the show, which was filmed live, Alison can be seen reeling off alpaca facts including that they have been domesticated for over 6,000 years and that there are no wild alpacas due to their need to be sheared every year.

Speaking about what it’s like to own a farm with over 30 alpacas, she said: “It has been fantastic, I really enjoy working with the alpacas, they are such characters.

“They are just such fun to work with, they have all got their own personality.”

Bowbridge Farm opened up to the public two years ago and, despite the farm being closed to the public due to coronavirus, Alison says they are still busy as the alpacas need feeding, the fields need mucked out and weekly health checks need to be performed.

She added that their website is still up and running where people can purchase alpaca experience vouchers and can also adopt an alpaca for a year for £10.

Individuals will also be able to purchase wool and a needle kit to make their own hat, gloves and scarf.

Alison has said that all vouchers would be honoured once they are able to re-open.

For more information about Bowbridge Alpacas visit their website.