At the age of 31, Lucy Black runs her own successful business, is married and has four beautiful children.

Since being diagnosed with alopecia areata last year, the former Morgan Academy pupil said her life hasn’t changed for the worse.

Despite the “shock” of watching handfuls of her blonde hair falling out, she insists the common misconception that a majority of alopecia sufferers’ hair loss is brought on by stress is untrue.

The loss of hair occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles where hair growth begins.

Speaking to the Tele, Lucy said her problems began after she was sterilised in March last year.

She added: “I had experienced hair loss after the birth of my third child but it quickly grew back.

“I was sterilised in March last year and they used filshie clips made of titanium silicone to which I was allergic.”

Lucy believes her hair loss has been caused by Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS).

She said: “I joined a PTLS support group and was amazed by the number of people who were suffering similar symptoms to myself.

“My hair loss gradually got worse months after being sterilised. Having done a lot of research, I believe that was a contributory factor.

“I lost my first patch of hair — which was about the size of a mug — last August.

“I thought it would grow back like it did after the birth of my third child — then another patch appeared.

“New hair would grow back in but it is gradually getting worse every day.”

Lucy has now taken the decision to shave her hair off and will be raising money for Harlow’s Helping Hand, which helps bereaved families who have lost a child.

Harlow Edwards, 2, died as a result of a road accident in Coupar Angus last year.

Lucy added: “I had been thinking about shaving my hair off as I am conscious that it has become more visible.

“Some people have wondered how I’ve coped just getting out of the house.

“When you’ve got kids, a husband and a business I don’t think there is time to dwell on it.

“When there have been windy days I am more aware that people might be looking at me.

“My kids have said it might be strange seeing me bald.

“I have given them a book on hair loss to try to help them to understand what I’m going through.”

Lucy, who runs her own ironing business, has so far managed to raise more than £800 and will be shaving her head on Sunday.

She added: “I went to the launch night of Harlow’s Helping Hand a few weeks ago and I knew I wanted to do something to raise funds.

“I am nervous about doing it but my husband Peter will also be having his head shaved to support me.”

Lucy said she had been “amazed” at the level of support she has received and has prepared for life after the shave.

She added: “I have bought a wig and head scarves which I will be wearing after the shave.

“Before this happened to me, I was amazed at how many age groups were affected by alopecia.

“I have tried to be as positive as I possibly can but I admit it has been difficult at times.

“The reason I want to speak out today is to encourage others not to be nervous.

“When I shave my head there is a chance my hair may not grow back.

“I have recently started to lose some eyelashes and eyebrows so there is a fear it may develop into alopecia totalis.

“Regardless of what happens next I’m determined not to be to disheartened.

“I will take it on the chin and see what the future holds.

“Although it has been a change it hasn’t ruined my life.”

‘If people want to stare, let them’

Someone else who knows only too well what it’s like to lose your hair is Dundee teenager Megan Fletcher.

Megan headed the Tele’s Bald is Beautiful Campaign while fighting cancer.

She shaved her head only days before she began her chemotherapy treatment.

Today Megan said her advice to Lucy was “if people want to stare, let them stare”.

She said: “To begin with it’s hard to ignore the funny looks you get from people but gradually you get used to it.

“And it’s important to remember that they may be staring because you’re bald but they actually have no idea why you’re bald or what you may be going through.”

When Megan was first diagnosed with cancer she realised pretty quickly that the chemotherapy treatment she would need to save her life could result in her going bald.

Instead of sitting back and waiting for the inevitable to happen and give the school bullies a chance to make fun of her, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She invited the Tele along when she had her head shaved — sparking the launch of the campaign.

She said: “It’s a horrible thing to lose your hair and I feel for Lucy. I understand what she’s going through but she needs to cope in any way she can. Although Lucy has a different condition from me, we both lost our hair.

“I think it’s worse for a girl than for a boy. It’s a girl thing to be interested in hairstyles and how they make us look.

“I didn’t want to watch mine falling off on my pillow and I also wanted to get one up on the bullies. I was able to cope because I knew I was raising money for a really good cause.

“I also knew that my hair would probably grow back. I don’t know what is going to happen with Lucy but hopefully she will find her own ways to cope.

“She must remember people only stare for a short while. They get used to seeing you however you look and then there’s someone else for them to stare at.”

One high-profile celebrity affected by alopecia is Scottish TV presenter and former model, Gail Porter.

She decided not to wear a hat or wig in order to raise awareness of the condition when it struck in 2005.

She became ambassador for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides wigs to children with hair loss.