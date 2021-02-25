Almost one third of adults in Scotland given first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Almost one third of the adult population in Scotland has received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking before First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that 1,515,980 people in Scotland have received their first dose.

She said: “The fact that more than one-and-a-half million people have now received the first dose of vaccination is I think a really significant milestone.

“We’ve now given a first dose to almost exactly one third of the adult population and that includes virtually everyone in the top four clinical priority groups recommended by the JCVI.”

Ms Sturgeon added that subject to supply, they expect to be able to offer first doses to all over 50-year-olds and to all adults with an underlying health condition by April 15.

56,661 people have also received a second dose of the vaccine and around one third of residents in older people’s care homes have received their second dose of the vaccine.

31 further deaths from coronavirus registered

Scotland has recorded 31 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 7,084.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 769 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.7% down from 3.9% on the previous day.

There are 967 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 51 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 89 are in intensive care, a decrease of four from the previous day.

The latest estimate of the R number is expected to have remained below one, although “not very far below one” says the First Minister.