Almost 90% of Tele readers think Dundee pub should remain ‘The Globe’

Nearly 90% of Tele readers believe a pub giant should retain the name of The Globe bar following a six-figure revamp later this year.

As first reported by the Tele, Belhaven Pubs plans to make a sizeable investment in the West Port pub.

But the fresh lick of paint may come at a price – with Belhaven mulling over whether to rebrand it as an Irish bar called Molly Malone’s.

If it goes ahead with the change, the pub’s exterior will be lined with Irish Gaelic script and hanging signs depicting the presumed Molly Malone as a typical “bar wench”.

However, Dundonians have largely reacted with outrage to the idea – with 87% of the 793 people who completed our online poll asking Belhaven to keep the old name. Grant Stevenson said: “Once The Globe always The Globe – it’s one of the oldest bars in Dundee.”

Joyce Teviotdale said: “Keep it as The Globe. I like it the way it is – it would be a shame to lose the history.”

Lindsey Dewar noted that Belhaven carried out the same rebranding exercise with the Blue Stane pub in St Andrews. It, too, is now a Molly Malone’s.

She said: “It’s actually pretty nice but then that pub didn’t have the history or popularity that The Globe has. So maybe keep this one as it is, and just spruce it up a bit?”

However, some readers such as Martin Gilchrist felt the rebrand was a “great idea”.

The Globe has existed in one form or another for more than 100 years in Dundee – from its current home in the West Port, where it has been for decades, to the High Street, where a Globe Bar opened in the 1800s.

Belhaven operates as part of the Greene King group. Presented with the results of the Tele poll, the parent firm said it was yet to make a decision on the pub’s future name.

A spokesman said: “This pub has a rich history at the centre of Dundee and this development will ensure the pub continues to thrive for many years to come.”