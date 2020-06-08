Almost 6,000 scrubs delivered to NHS Tayside frontline staff thanks to collaborative project

Almost 6,000 sets of scrubs have been delivered to frontline staff thanks to a collaborative project between NHS Tayside, the University of Dundee, the local industry and community volunteers.

The health service asked all patient-facing staff to stop wearing their own clothes and move to using scrubs in order to minimise the rate of infection and cross-contamination.

The demand for scrubs increased with 5,000 required to supplement the 6,500 previously in use across Tayside.

To ensure the demand of scrubs could be met NHS Tasyide worked with textile company Halley Stevenson to produce large volumes of fabric at its Dundee-based factory, which was then used to create 4,000 pairs of scrubs in a bespoke colour called Tayside Teal.

The textile company also donated fabric to community sewers, with staff and volunteers working from a shall hub set up in the Dundee University library to produce the scrubs and make up scrub packs using pattern pieces pre-cut by Kirriemuir manufacture J&D Wilkie. Locals producing sets at home were asked to collect the packs from the hub and drop off completed sets.

The combined effort of university and home sewers helped to deliver another 1,000 pairs of scrubs.

An additional 700 sets were also given to the health board from online group, For the Love of Scrubs, made up of professionals from the fashion, theatre and costume industries, as well as local sewers.

© Supplied

NHS Tayside Medical Director Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “We are so grateful to everyone who came together as part of this project to support us.

“It was such a team effort and we are really impressed, not only with the amount of work that has gone into this, but also with the high quality of the scrubs produced.

“Thank you to Halley Stevensons, J&D Wilkie, Dundee University, For the Love of Scrubs, and all the people at home who put their fantastic sewing skills to use for us. It’s very much appreciated.”