Almost 6,000 readers back Tele campaign to jail sex offenders who target kids – sign today

The Evening Telegraph’s petition campaigning for those convicted of child sex offences to receive a mandatory prison sentence has been signed by more than 5,700 people.

The Our Kids Need Justice campaign was launched 10 months ago and, over the past 12 days, we have been gathering signatures for a petition aiming to see anyone guilty of a child sex offence – whether its possession of images or a direct, physical act of abuse – put behind bars for their crime.

With people backing us online, on the streets and and through the post, the petition had received 5,700 signatures yesterday and was continuing to rise.

In the time since launching, a number of sex offenders have escaped a jail sentence, despite committing heinous paedophilic crimes.

We went back out on to the streets of Dundee to speak to members of the public and gather their thoughts on the campaign.

Janet Smith, 70, from Clepington Road, said: “I think they should be given a mandatory jail sentence, as much as they can give them.”

Chris Honess, 68, from Gauldry, said: “I think we are soft on crime overall. There’s hardly anything more emotive than interfering with children.

“I would say a mandatory jail sentence of two years. Anyone who does that will get a hard time in jail.”

Kenneth Emslie, 69, from the Balgay Park area, said: “I agree with the campaign.

“I thought they all went to jail, I’m surprised one gets off, never mind loads. I just thought it was automatic. I think it should be as much time as you can give them.”

Fiona Whyte, from the Stobswell area, said: “I agree with the Tele’s campaign. I think it should be a lengthy sentence maybe eight to 10 years.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to our petition.

“To have so many people signing in such a short space of time is both very gratifying and a clear indication as to the strength of feeling surrounding this important issue.

“People are absolutely sick of seeing people guilty of some of the most appalling crimes imaginable escaping with what many regard as little more than a mere slap on the wrist.

“If you have already signed our petition, thank you, if not please consider doing so – and also please encourage friends, relatives and colleagues to sign up as well.

“The more signatures we get, the more persuasive our case will be.”

