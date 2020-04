A further 81 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland as the number of confirmed cases of the illness rises to 4,957.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the number of positive tests has increased by 392 since Wednesday, with the death toll reaching 447.

Ms Sturgeon said 221 people are currently in intensive care with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

More to follow.

