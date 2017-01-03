There have been close to 400 attacks on teachers in Tayside and Fife in the academic year to date.

Almost half were in Fife, where 188 teachers were assaulted.

Angus made up the vast majority of the other half, with 140 recorded incidents, while Perth and Kinross and Dundee had relatively low figures — 36 and 17, respectively.

Tayside authorities have seen upsurges in reported assaults between 2014/15 and last year.

This year’s figures are significantly down so far, although there is still more than half of the academic year to come.

Tavish Scott, the education spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said the figures are “incredibly concerning”.

“It is utterly unacceptable for anyone to be assaulted when they are at work,” he added.

Scotland’s 32 local authorities were asked how many violent assaults by parents or pupils on teaching staff were recorded since 2014/15. A spokeswoman for Fife Council, which has the second biggest pupil population in the country, said their figures also include verbal incidents.

Across the country there have been nearly 10,000 attacks on teachers over the past three years. More than 1,800 of those were in Tayside and Fife.