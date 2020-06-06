Almost 30,000 lunches have been prepared and distributed to disadvantaged kids in the city thanks to Dundee Bairns volunteers

More than 30,000 meals have been distributed to kids throughout the city in just two months.

The distribution is down to the hard work of the volunteers involved in Dundee Bairns, which was formed in 2016.

Each year the group has a Holiday Hunger initiative which provides free lunches and breakfasts for kids when they are off school.

With the Covid-19 lockdown closing down classrooms, the need for the charity’s initiative suddenly became even more pressing.

The charity has since partnered with Tayside Contracts and 17 community projects within the city to deliver 30,000 meals to children living below the poverty line.

Genna Millar started as a programme coordinator with the charity in April and says she has been amazed at the willingness of volunteers to help disadvantaged youngsters.

Genna said: “I started my role at Dundee Bairns during the Easter holidays. We started off by providing 651 lunches per day across around 15 community projects which then sort of snowballed and at peak we were delivering 751 lunches for those that need them.

“We are now on average delivering 740 lunches per day which are all made by cooks in community hubs, which is organised by Tayside Contracts.

“Each pack contains a sandwich or roll, a piece of fruit, a bottle of water and a wee treat as well which our team of volunteers then distribute to projects who have identified children who would benefit from the meals.

“It was absolutely mind blowing when I started and I really had to hit the ground running but we have a fantastic group of volunteers. Some have been volunteering with Dundee Bairns for a few years helping with the Holiday Hunger programme and some started around the same time as me.

A wide range of volunteers have stepped up to help out, many of whom have been furloughed from their jobs, including an airline pilot.

Genna added: “Some of the stories about the children who are receiving these packages are heartbreaking with it being the only meal that some of them are getting.

“It absolutely makes me feel good knowing that the work everyone at Dundee Bairns is doing to support the community, and after working with some of the projects that we deliver to as well, I know first hand how amazing the support is and how much this helps the children in our community.”

The charity’s founder David Dorwood added: “With it being volunteers week this week I just really wanted to showcase the great work our team of volunteers have been doing with our programme coordinator Genna.

“We always say we need funding, which we get partly from Northwood Trust, we need our relationship with Tayside Contracts as they prepare the lunches and we need the projects we take the food to as they actually distribute the food – but the key element is we need volunteers and the work those volunteers do for us really is great.”