Almost 200 people dead across Tayside and Fife from Covid-19, new figures show

Almost 200 people have died after contracting coronavirus across Tayside and Fife, new figures have revealed.

Data collected by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has revealed that the number of fatalities as a result of confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 is 1616 as of April 19.

The figures show that 106 deaths were in Tayside and 85 in Fife, taking the tally for the area to 191 since the pandemic began.

Of the Tayside figure, 58 deaths were in Dundee, 23 were in Angus, and 25 were in Perth and Kinross.

The NRS figures include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned in a person’s death certificate and are distinct from the daily figures produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS) which have so far included only inviduals who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

A total of 537 (33%) of Covid-19 deaths registered up to April 19, related to deaths in care homes while 910 (56%) were in hospitals and 168 (10%) were at home or non-institutional settings.

This method recorded 1,616 deaths in Scotland linked to Covid-19 as of April 19, compared to the 903 fatalities recorded by the HPS system at the time.

Almost three quarters of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at the Scottish Government said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“This week we have carried out new analysis on the excess number of deaths registered in recent weeks when compared to the five-year average for the same time of year.

“This analysis provides more context to the statistics and enables identification of potentially significant trends in other causes of deaths. We have also added a further breakdown of the location of death within health boards and council areas.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country. We will continue to review and develop these statistics.”

