Almost 200 cases of coronavirus at Coupar Angus food factory which opened today for staff training

Almost 200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at a food processing plant in Coupar Angus.

The 2 Sisters factory was advised to shut down after an cluster broke out two weeks ago, however, it reopened on Monday for staff training.

Updated figures show that 199 people have had positive test results, 173 are factory workers and 26 are from community contacts.

Although the initial self-isolation period ended on Sunday, workers contacted by the contact tracing team must follow the specific advice provided to them, especially if this extends their isolation period to after August 31.

Dr Emma Fletcher, Associate Director of Public Health and the Chair of the IMT, said: “I would like to thank all of the 2 Sisters factory workers and their families for complying with the self-isolation advice, which is so important in preventing further transmission of the virus in the community.

“The IMT considered the risk assessments and were satisfied that the factory should be able to reopen from today, Monday, August 31.

“The majority of staff will be able to return from today, however, those who have tested positive, or have been identified as being in contact with a positive case, must follow the specific self-isolation guidance they have been given and not return to work until their period of isolation is over.”

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said earlier on Monday afternoon: “The self-isolation period ended at midnight last night and some workers are returning to the site today for training.”

It is understood the plan is to reopen the factory on September 1 and additional measures have been put in place to ensure workers are appropriately physically distanced.

It is understood employees will receive training on a number of issues including how to keep Covid-19 safe in a shared household.

It is also expected workers take personal responsibility for their behaviours outside of work.

A statement from the factory read: “We are pleased to announce we are now able to reopen our poultry processing factory in Coupar Angus from Monday August 31.

“Working closely with the incident management team, NHS Tayside and the local authority, we have been working hard during the temporary closure to supplement our existing Covid-19 control measures to keep all colleagues safe.

“Whilst it is important to ensure our measures on site are robust and working, we believe it is also critically important for our people to understand their obligations away from the factory in the local community, which our initial analysis suggests has played a significant role in the transmission of the virus.”

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

The statement continued: “In addition to a series of enhanced measures, colleagues will also receive training and best practice guides on issues ranging from transport arrangements, conduct in the community, to keeping Covid-safe in a shared household.

“We expect each and every colleague to take personal responsibility for their own behaviours outside of work.

“As one of the largest employers in the area, we are more than aware of our responsibility in the community to ensure we act with care to ensure everyone’s health, safety and wellbeing.

“We also realise there will be colleagues who have tested positive and may believe this provides them with some level of immunity. The reality is that we don’t know this to be true, so our teams will be making sure everyone knows we all have a shared responsibility to protect each of us and our wider community from any further outbreak.”