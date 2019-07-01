Almost 1,000 people gearing up to take part in Dundee marathon

Almost 1,000 people will be pounding the city streets this week when the starting gun fires on the annual Dundee Running Adventure Marathon (Dram).

And organisers are reminding would-be competitors it’s still not too late to sign up for the challenge of either a full 26.2 mile jog around the city, or the shorter 13.1-mile half Dram.

The event takes place on Sunday and will see runners set off from the mansion house in Camperdown Park before making their way around the “green circular” route that surrounds the city.

The course – a mixture of path, trail and pavement – travels north out of Camperdown and then clockwise towards Downfield, heading east towards Trottick, Caird Park and on to Douglas.

Half marathon runners finish at Barnhill Rock Garden in Broughty Ferry, while those completing the full course head into the city centre.

For the first time, marathon runnners will pass through the arch of the new V&A museum before turning back at the Tay Bridge towards the Barnhill finish line.

Despite taking place during the school holidays, marathon organiser Nicholas Kydd said the event had drawn an impressive number of participants.

“At this stage, were are getting about 10 people a day signing up for it and we are expecting to have more than 900 people taking part,” he said.

“This time of year can be tricky with people being away for the school holidays and also there being so many other running events happening across the country.

“We have people coming from outside the UK to compete.

“There are runners from Holland, Germany and even the USA signed up and afterwards they tend to stay in the city for a few days so that is a boost for the local area.”

Nicholas is also on the lookout for paid stewards to help out on the day, directing runners and offering encouragement.

“It’s more than just volunteering,” he said. “Stewards on the half-marathon will receive £15 and those helping out with the full one will get £25.

“We would also really like to see people from local running clubs getting involved in a big way.

“They could help as stewards as they know what it’s like to take part in these events. They can give good encouragement to those running.”

Preparations for the run have been going smoothly, with the only concern being what the weather may be like on the day.

Nicholas said: “It was extremely warm for running last year, but we’re not sure what to expect this year. We had runners feeling faint, so it is important they drink plenty of water to keep hydrated on the day.”

The first Dundee Marathon took place in 1983 and Wednesday’s Dundonian supplement features pictures from it. But unlike similar events that started around the same time in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Dundee’s annual marathon has remained relatively low-key.

However, with the arrival of the V&A and the renewed interest in people visiting the city, now could be a good time for the annual Dram to go mainstream.

Nicholas said he was hoping to see the event grow. He said: “It will continue to be held so it would be good to see more people get involved.”

For more information visit eventfull.biz or contact Nicholas on 07966 383687.