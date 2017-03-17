A call has been made for a change in the design of wheelie bins after 88 in Dundee were set on fire deliberately in a three-month period.

Colin Grieve, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer (LSO) for Dundee, revealed the figure in his quarterly report.

He said that of the 195 deliberate secondary fires in Dundee between October and December last year 88 involved wheelie bins.

Secondary fires are generally small outdoor fires, not involving people or property.

Labour Councillor Richard McCready described the culprits as “idiots” who are putting themselves and others in danger.

He said: “Melting wheelie bins is a stupid thing to do. There is no excuse for such wanton vandalism.

“It can lead to more serious fires and put lives in danger.

“Every time the fire service leaves the station with blue lights on, its officers and members of the public are put in danger. These wheelie bin fires will have cost the public purse thousands and thousands of pounds. This is unacceptable.”

Mr McCready said he would like to know if a change of design would stop the problem.

He said: “It seems there are people out there who enjoy watching the plastic wheelie bins melting when they are set on fire. I’d like to know whether there are designs which might not melt when a fire is set within the bin.

“The council and its partners need to explore every avenue to prevent this problem happening.”

LSO Grieve said setting fire to wheelie bins is a stupid thing to do.

He added: “The material wheelie bins are made from is used pretty much nationally.

“There are probably better materials which the bins can be made of that wouldn’t burn so easily and would be more difficult to ignite.

“However, I don’t know if it would be possible to get a material that would not melt at high temperatures.”