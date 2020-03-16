Tayside DJ Ally Bongo voted best in country at Scottish Wedding Awards

A Tayside wedding DJ has officially been crowned the best in the country.

Ally Murphy, who is better known as DJ Ally Bongo, received the gong at the Scottish Wedding Awards which were held in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza.

It was third time lucky for Ally and he admits he had tough competition.

Ally, who is based in Perth, said: “It was such a tough category this year being up against the very best in the business and I’m absolutely thrilled to bring the award to Tayside.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 12 months, I’ve had a ball touring the country, meeting so many people and entertaining at every wedding reception.”

Ally is a one-stop-shop for wedding needs providing photography, live music and mood lighting.