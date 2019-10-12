Allotments targeted in Dundee crime spree

Residents said they “are not surprised” allotments in a residential area were targeted by thieves earlier this week.

Police have launched an investigation into a spate of housebreakings, thefts and vandalism in Murrayfield Gardens in Whitfield between Monday October 7 and Tuesday October 8.

One resident, who did not wish to give her name, said she heard about the break-in from a friend, who had fallen victim to thieves.

She said: “I go up to the allotments quite a lot and someone told me there had been a break in.

“I take the school kids up there and their shed was broken into. I am not sure if any of their things were stolen, though.

“I also have a friend who has an allotment and some of his property was stolen.”

“There’s been a bit of trouble in this area with cars being damaged and bins being set on fire as well.”

Another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he had been informed the thieves had cut through the fence to gain access to the allotment site.

He said: “A friend of mine who uses the allotments told me they had got in through the back and that they had cut the fence to do so. There were about six sheds that were broken into but I didn’t actually see anything.”

The resident also said the area had been blighted by anti-social behaviour in recent years.

He added: “Last Thursday I was woken about 2.45am by a white van sitting outside.

“I went to look and the security light came on and they just drove off. We’ve had a lot of trouble before with anti-social behaviour and when we confronted them I had a bottle thrown at my house.”

One resident said the area had become a “nightmare” in terms of crime recently.

He said: “We’ve had cars damaged and bins stolen and set on fire.

“It’s gets bad, especially with the dark nights, but nothing gets done so the break-ins are not surprising.”

A police statement read: “Police Scotland is appealing for information following a spate of housebreakings, thefts and vandalism at Murrayfield Allotments, Murrayfield Gardens, Dundee between 4.30pm on Monday October 7 and 10.30am on Tuesday October 8 2019.

“A number of buildings at the location were broken into and property was stolen.”