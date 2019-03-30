Allotment row ploughs on as Don refuses to be silenced over plot

The man at the centre of a row over a city allotment has vowed to dig his heels in “this, next and every bloody year” to ensure he keeps his plot.

Don Elder, 75, has been at the centre of a brewing “civil war” with the West Law Allotments committee for several months.

He claims the ruling group is trying to force him off his patch for asking “difficult questions” about their management style.

Matters came to a head this week when Mr Elder discovered allotment chiefs had padlocked the gate to his plot in a bid to keep him out.

He was forced to clamber over his shed in order to access his personal possessions and plants – eventually locking himself in and sleeping in the shed overnight.

Now, Mr Elder claims the committee, chaired by David Pedder, has stepped up efforts against him, having padlocked his allotment again.

And he has vowed to stand his ground – literally, if need be – to retain the right to his plot.

He said: “I came up yesterday to take some of the things out and they had padlocked it, even though I had been assured I would be able to come up and get in.

“The committee told me it was for “security” – but there is nobody here and the main gates are always padlocked.

“They are trying to keep me out and I’ve got to the stage where I’m that angry about it that I’m determined to bide in this plot altogether and refuse to go at all.

“I’ll dig my feet in and refuse to go this year, next year and every bloody year.”

Privately, several other tenants on the West Law Allotments have expressed support for Mr Elder.

However, they say they are worried about speaking publicly in case the committee takes action against them.

One went as far as to describe the committee as “like the mafia”.

The West Law Allotments committee claims Mr Elder has “broken the rules” as set out in its members’ constitution.

To date, it is yet to elaborate on exactly which rules he has broken, but the committee has used this claim as a reason to ban him from attending its meetings.

Mr Elder attempted to appeal the ban, but the process, led by the committee, saw independent adjudicators blocked from speaking to Mr Elder himself.

The committee called the police on Wednesday afternoon to remove Mr Elder from his plot after he slept there overnight. Police declined to take action on what they called a “civil matter”.