Allotment issue ‘mishandled’ – leading to man barricading himself in shed overnight

A local allotment’s ruling body has closed ranks amid accusations of mishandling a tenant’s appeal against his ban on attending meetings.

Yesterday the Tele revealed Don Elder, a stalwart of the West Law Allotments for almost two decades, had barricaded himself in his plot after the garden’s committee attempted to lock him out.

Mr Elder claims he has been the victim of vindictive committee members who want to force him out for “asking difficult questions” about its management – despite being a paid up member until this October.

He was banned from attending committee meetings but attempted to appeal this ban last month through an independent adjudicator.

However, the Tele has learned Mr Elder was not invited to give evidence as part of his own appeal.

Instead, the allotment committee put forward the only evidence considered by the independent panel.

Mr Elder confirmed that he had not been given the opportunity to defend himself – and is “devastated” at the outcome, which will eventually see him deposed from his plot.

He said: “When I put in my appeal I never heard anything. It was only when I got a letter in the post saying it had failed that I found out it had gone ahead.

“I never had the opportunity to speak. I’ve never done anyone harm but it’s like they’re out to get me and they just keep going.”

Committee members called the police yesterday after Mr Elder clambered over the roof of his shed to access his plot due to it being padlocked from the outside.

He spent Tuesday night camping out at the shed in a bid to protect the plot he has tended for 19 years.

Officers who responded to the Law Crescent call left without taking further action after concluding the row between Mr Elder and the West Law Allotments was a civil matter.

David Pedder, chair of the committee, declined to comment when asked about the appeal process, while other members of the committee could not be reached.

Mr Elder is currently seeking legal advice on the committee’s decision to lock him out, reject his appeal and ultimately evict him from his plot.

However, while the site is leased to the committee by Dundee City Council, it is understood the local authority’s ability to get involved in the matter is limited.

however, from next year new legislation aims to tighten up controls on allotment associations.