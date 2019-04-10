Allotment holder of 50 years breaks their silence over West Law drama

An allotment holder of 50 years has become the first to publicly break his silence over the West Law Allotments drama.

John Mulligan, 81, says he is giving his full backing to fellow stalwart Don Elder, who claims he is being forced off of his plots by the West Law Allotments committee.

As revealed in the Tele last month, the committee has served Mr Elder notice, and banned him from meetings.

Committee chairman David Pedder said Mr Elder was being removed because he had “broken the rules”.

He initially said this was because he hadn’t had the chance to brief fellow committee members on it, but following a full meeting last week said he couldn’t discuss it because it was “confidential”.

When the Tele approached Mr Pedder today, he refused to answer multiple questions.

He said: “I don’t have anything to say to you.”

Mr Mulligan, who has tended his plot overlooking Dundee for 50 years, says he fears keeping silent would only serve to benefit those who want Mr Elder gone.

He said: “It’s been going on like this for about four years now.

“Ten of us asked for an extraordinary meeting and they refused it.

“And then 30 of us put our names on a petition calling for Don to be allowed to stay and they ignored it. It’s all according to their rules.”

Ex-RAF man Mr Mulligan added that he and his fellow plot holders couldn’t understand the logic.

He said: “Don was always the first person to help you if you needed it. But he’s trouble to them because he nails them for everything they’re not doing right.

“He can be abrupt but you need people like that. I’ve known him for 40 years and given the choice I would pick him 100 times over before I picked them.”

Mr Elder lodged a formal appeal with the committee over its move to remove him from his plot – but members refused to tell him when the hearing was going ahead, meaning it was turned down without a fight.

His solicitor is also said to have made repeated attempts to contact the committee – to no avail.

Speaking to the Tele following a positive reception at the weekend’s Dundee Daffodil Group Spring Flower Show at the Boomerang Centre, he said he has had enough of being stonewalled.

Mr Elder said: “We’ve tried with the solicitor, but the committee haven’t answered any letters. They’re just ignoring them.”

The Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society (SAGS) has reached out to Dundee City Council – which leases the land to the committee – seeking an intervention.

The local authority is preparing a response.

SAGS did not respond to a request for comment.