Alloa v Dundee United: Robbie says all the signs point to better times ahead for the Tangerines

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson believes they are on track to reach their target given their form since he took over.

Three points from today’s trip to Alloa would see the Tangerines going into the New Year on a run that’s seen them suffer just a single defeat in 11 games since Robbie took over.

He’d regard that as decent progress but believes there is more to come from his team.

He also expects a tough test on the plastic pitch at the Indodrill Stadium.

“The pitch down there is tight and they use the astro well, training on it a couple of times a week. The pitch runs differently as well so it’s always difficult,” he said.

“Ross County and Ayr both had tight wins down there so it’s a case of going there and getting the points. We are fortunate that we have astro at our training in St Andrews and we’ve been working on that all week.”

United hope to have skipper Fraser Fyvie in his usual place for the clash.

The midfielder hobbled off during the second half of the win over Falkirk last Saturday after taking a bang on the knee that required major surgery at the beginning of the year.

It was no more than a knock, however, and although he’s missed a few days training this week, he was back training with the rest of the squad on Friday.

“Fraser in an important player for us, so we’ll see how he is, but we’re hoping he’s OK,” he added.

Even if Fyvie doesn’t make it, United know he will be back in time for the New Year home clash with Partick Thistle next weekend.

As he looks to add to his squad in January, Robbie dismissed links to St Johnstone’s Stefan Scougall and Bristol Rovers’ Gavin Reilly.