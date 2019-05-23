Alloa boss Jim Goodwin interviewed for the manager’s job at Dundee

Jim Goodwin has held talks with Dundee over the vacant manager’s post at Dens Park.

It was no secret the Alloa boss’ name was on the shortlist of candidates drawn up by Dark Blues managing director John Nelms at the beginning of the week.

And the Tele understands yesterday the pair had a face-to-face meeting.

It has to be stressed other candidates remain in the frame for the job but the fact a meeting with the 37-year-old was arranged so quickly does show he is right up among the front runners.

With Dundee determined to do everything by the book, it followed a formal request to Goodwin’s current employers for permission to speak to him.

As soon as that was granted, no time was wasted to make the get-together happen.

Goodwin’s stock is extremely high right now after he managed to guide the Wasps to safety in the Championship this season, despite being the only part-time outfit in the second tier.

He also steered them to promotion to that level a year ago and in the past few months has been linked with several bigger jobs, not least the one at his former club St Mirren.

Caretaker boss James McPake remains very much in the frame, as does veteran striker Kenny Miller, both of whom have also talked with John Nelms.

Former Ross County and Plymouth boss Derek Adams is another who is expected to be interviewed by the end of the week.

But it now looks unlikely John Robertson will be holding any talks.

His club, Inverness Caley Thistle, have refused permission for him to speak and Dundee are likely to leave the matter at that and continue the search elsewhere.