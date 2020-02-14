Alloa Athletic 0-0 Dundee United: Utd fail to score on Valentine’s night

A single point was all Dundee United could muster on Valentine’s night as they played out a scoreless draw at Alloa.

United put in a lacklustre display but did increase their lead at the top of the table to 18 points. However, they have now not won a Championship game in their last three.

Robbie Neilson made three changes from the 1-0 defeat to Arbroath a fortnight ago with Paul Watson and Ian Harkes in for Mark Reynolds and Adrian Sporle, while Rakish Bingham got his debut in place of injured Osman Sow.

United got off to a quick start with Lawrence Shankland having the first chance of the game after just two minutes.

Fed by Jamie Robson’s ball from the left, the Scotland star could only skew over on the turn, however.

Five minutes later, Shankland saw an effort charged down inside the penalty box by Blair Malcolm.

Robert Thomson stole a march on a sleeping Terrors defence soon after and his cross found Kevin O’Hara. However, the forward could only head straight at Benjamin Siegrist.

Kevin Cawley called Siegrist into action with a daisy-cutter on 13 minutes before Shankland saw another chance go a-begging three minutes later, nodding over a Peter Pawlett free-kick.

From there, the game passed by without much incident until just after the half-hour mark when Harkes tried to play through Bingham but the American just overcooked it.

Alloa were straight up the other end piling on the pressure once more and would’ve been in if it wasn’t for Liam Smith’s interception.

Captain for the evening Calum Butcher dragged narrowly wide moments later before Wasps defender Robbie Deas glanced a header wide on 36 minutes.

Iain Flannigan smashed a 30-yard free-kick straight into the wall as the teams went in level at half time.

Two minutes into the second period, a cute Shankland flick played in Bingham but Kieran Wright was able to claw his fierce drive away.

Moments later, Wright’s palms were stung again, this time by Shankland, as the Tangerines pushed for the breakthrough.

Shortly after the hour-mark, they came close when Mark Connolly nodded a Pawlett corner narrowly over from close range.

The home side went even closer with a corner of their own on 63 minutes as Siegrist saved with his feet from Ben Stirling’s header.

Shankland scooped over inside the box as the Terrors threw everything at it in the closing moments but it came to nothing as they continued their three-game league winless run.

Alloa Athletic (4-4-2): Wright (GK), Taggart, Deas, Stirling, Dick; Cawley, Hetherington, Flannigan (C), Malcolm (Connelly 68); O’Hara, Thomson (Trouten 77).

Subs not used: Wilson (GK), Buchanan, O’Donnell and Gilhooly.

Dundee United (4-4-2): Siegrist (GK), Smith, Watson, Connolly, Robson; Harkes (Sporle 78), Powers, Butcher (C), Pawlett; Bingham, Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Reynolds, Glass, Freeman, Meekison and Neilson.

Referee: Steven McLean.

Att: 1,442 (760 Dundee United fans).