Alloa 3-3 Dundee: Late Charlie Adam penalty saves Dee from defeat

A late Charlie Adam penalty saved Dundee from defeat at Alloa Athletic as the sides shared six goals in the fog at the Indodrill Stadium.

The home side had led 1-0 and 3-1 as the Dark Blues struggled to create. They had star man Adam to thank, however, as the midfielder inspired them to a late comeback.

The Dundee line-up saw two enforced changes with Graham Dorrans missing out after testing positive for Covid-19 last weekend. Centre-back Lee Ashcroft also called in sick on the morning of the game.

That meant Cammy Kerr deputised at centre half with Christie Elliott in at right-back while Paul McGowan returned in the centre of the park.

There was also a spot on the bench for 16-year-old defender Jack Wilkie, son of former Dee Lee.

Alloa’s main threat in a frantic start to the match had been set-pieces and that’s where the goal came from on 31 minutes, Robert Thomson stealing in at the far post to open the scoring after the inital corner had been cleared.

It was almost 2-0 as Alan Trouten was left one-on-one with Jordan McGhee but his second effort bobbled beyond the far post after the first had been blocked.

Within minutes of the restart Dundee were level. Nothing had been created first half but they changed that swiftly in the second period.

Adam swung in a testing cross and the clearing header dropped to Declan McDaid, who made no mistake in finding the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Level terms only lasted four minutes as the home side bundled in their second of the evening.

Dundee failed to deal with another set-piece and the ball fell for Kevin Cawley to strike at goal. Calum Ferrie kept it out but the rebound dropped for Alan Trouten to bury.

It was 3-1 on 62 minutes. Steven Hetherington fired the ball across and Trouten was there again, this time prodding the ball beyond the despairing Ferrie.

A superb save from Reece Willison kept out McGowan from close range before Kerr made it 3-2 on 76 minutes. The defender knew nothing about it as Adam’s free-kick cannoned back off the post and in off his leg.

In an incredible contest, Dundee were level again with six minutes to go. Referee Alan Muir said handball when Jon Robertson blocked an Adam shot. And Adam himself said thanks very much as he smashed in the penalty.

There was a strong shout for a second penalty when McDaid hit the deck in the area but Muir brandished a yellow card for simulation instead and the sides had to settle for a point apiece.

Alloa: Willison, Robertson, Taggart, Graham, Dick, Hetherington, Grant, Cawley, Trouten, Brown (Connolly 55), Thomson (Murray 85).

Subs not used: Wilson, Buchanan, Scougall, Malcolm, Lynch.

Dundee: Ferrie, Elliott, Kerr, McGhee, Marshall, Byrne (Anderson 79), McGowan, Adam, McDaid, Mullen, Afolabi (Sow 40 (Robertson 89)).

Subs not used: J Hamilton, Wilkie, L Strachan, N Hamilton.