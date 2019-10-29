Alloa 0-3 Dundee: Hemmings shines as Dark Blues sparkle on the road

Kane Hemmings ended his goal drought with a devastating double as Dundee blasted past Alloa Athletic.

The striker added a second-half assist to his two first-half goals to give the Dark Blues their second away win in four days.

With no changes to the starting XI after their 2-1 win at Ayr United, the Dark Blues started the match with confidence and quickly took the lead.

Striker Hemmings brought his seven-match dry spell to an end with a low finish after 15 minutes following nice set-up play from Declan McDaid.

Six minutes before the break, Hemmings had his second to finish off a superb breakaway from the Dark Blues as he side-footed home from Jordan Marshall’s peach of a cross.

Alloa had the ball in the net seconds before the break but the linesman’s flag was up.

In the second period, the home side began putting together some promising attacking moves but Dundee were still creating chances with Hemmings denied a hat-trick by a sprawling Jamie MacDonald in the Alloa goal.

Substitute Sean Mackie ensured the points would be heading to Dens Park with 15 minutes to go, scoring within seconds of replacing Andrew Nelson as he tapped in a Hemmings cross.

With eight minutes remaining the striker had a gilt-edged chance for a hat-trick but blazed over from 10 yards.

Dundee XI: Hazard, Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Byrne, Nelson (Mackie 72), McGowan (McPake 80), McDaid, Dorrans (Ness 83), Marshall, Hemmings.

Unused subs: Ferrie, Meekings, Johnson, Robertson.

Alloa XI: MacDonald, Robertson, Graham, Taggart, Deas, Hetherington, Trouten, O’Hara, Flannigan, Buchanan, Brown (O’Donnell 83).

Unused subs: Henry, Gilhooly, Gillespie, Thomson, Malcolm.

Attendance: 1,218 (673 away)