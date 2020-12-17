Tributes have been paid to a girl with “star quality” who died suddenly last week at the age of just nine.

Allmeria Oliver was found unconscious last week and was immediately rushed to hospital, but she subsequently died on Friday.

She had suffered a heart attack, which had led to a severe brain injury.

Her mum Julie Steedman, 46, has since paid tribute to her “amazing” daughter saying “this world is not ready to not have Allmeria in it”.

© Julie Steedman

She said: “She was so excited for Christmas and she was due to have her Christmas party this Friday.

“She was busy organising her dress, her shoes and makeup and I had a day off work to do her hair for her.

“Allmeria missed the Christmas party last year because she had a cold so she said there was no way she was missing it this year.

“She was always full of life, always smiling and people instantly loved her.

“One of my friends described her as a kid with star quality, and not many children have that, but she did.

“I could have seen her on Broadway because she loved the glitz and the glam, she was definitely born to entertain people.

“It didn’t matter if you were feeling unwell or couldn’t be bothered with life, speaking to her changed your mind, she is an amazing little girl.”

“She loved dancing and her teacher said to me when she turned around Allmeria would be dancing at her table.”

‘I am finding it really, really difficult’

Her mum said Allmeria, who has two older brothers in their late 20s, was a huge fan of dance troupe Diversity, which won the 2009 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Julie added: “We were meant to be going to their show this year but with Covid-19 it was moved to next year.

“I am finding it really, really difficult because she is my best friend.

“I don’t know what to do now, I am totally lost.

“This world is not ready to not have Allmeria in it, we all need a little Allmeria.

“I am so proud of my wee girl, she had star quality and was so beautiful.”

© Supplied by Julie Steedman

Her school, St John’s Academy in Perth, is now planning to name a new outdoor classroom ‘The Allmeria’ in her honour.

Crowdfunding page set up

A crowdfunding page has since been set up by Bible Baptist Church in Perth, which Allmeria attended twice a week, to cover the cost of her funeral and so far almost £10,000 has been donated by members of the community.

Julie added: “I didn’t know Allmeria knew that many people and I can’t get over the generosity.

“It has blown me away, it is quite amazing.

“She well get the send-off of a star.”

The page was set up by Janet Brinkley, the children’s minister at the church.

She said: “Allmeria died unexpectedly which is very tragic and we are all saddened.

“It is very, very shocking and unbelievable.

“Anyone who met Allmeria will never forget her because she was always smiling and has bright, beautiful eyes.

“She was very energetic and was never sitting still, and was always kind to people and animals.

“She was a very lovely girl to be around.”

“We wanted to set up this crowdfunding page to help bless this family because her mum Julie will not be able to go to work for a while and we didn’t want finances to be looming over her.

“We also want Allmeria to have the send-off her family would want her to have and not have to hold back in anyway financially.

“She also has family in London – her dad is in London and there will be travel expenses for them.

“It is amazing and we are blown away.

“It is all very small gifts of £5 or £10 but so many people have given and it will be such a relief to Julie.”

To donate, search for “funeral expenses for Allmeria Oliver” on gofundme.com