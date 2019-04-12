Friday, April 12th 2019 Show Links
Alleged ‘road rage’ incident widely shared on social media as man arrested

by Reporter
April 12, 2019, 12:32 pm Updated: April 12, 2019, 12:44 pm
The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Clepington Road.
Police have confirmed a man was arrested yesterday afternoon following a disturbance on Dundee’s Clepington Road.

Several people looked on as the incident, which involved two vehicles, unfolded in the middle of the road.

It is alleged the occupant of one of the vehicles got out and caused damage to the other, before getting into his car and leaving the area.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a man was arrested for breach of the peace and vandalism.

One witness said other drivers were forced to come to a standstill as the incident took place. he added: “There didn’t appear to be anyone else involved.”

Footage of the drama has been shared widely on social media.

