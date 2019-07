Janet Duncan, of South Road, is to stand trial accused of drug dealing.

Prosecutors allege that Duncan was concerned in the supply of Class A drug heroin on the street where she lives on October 17 last year.

On the same date, she was allegedly in possession of heroin as well as Class B drug cannabis and zopliclone, a Class C drug.

Duncan, 55, denies trying to pervert the course of justice by throwing heroin out of a window. She will stand trial on July 30.