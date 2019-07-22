All the road closures for Sir Tom Jones’ performance at Slessor Gardens this weekend

With Tom Jones performing at Slessor Gardens on Saturday, there will be a number of road restrictions and closures in place.
Here’s a full list of the closures:
- Earl Grey Place West, Earl Grey Place East, South Crichton Street and South Castle Street will all be closed from 7am on Wednesday until 10am on Sunday.
- Dock Street, from Whitehall Crescent to Commercial Street, will have diversions in place from 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.
- Thomson Avenue will be closed eastbound from its junction with Riverside Drive. Diversions will be in place from 2pm on Saturday to 4am on Sunday.
- South Union Street will close from its junction with Marketgait, from 2pm on Saturday to 4am on Sunday.