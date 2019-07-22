Monday, July 22nd 2019 Show Links
All the road closures for Sir Tom Jones’ performance at Slessor Gardens this weekend

by Frances Rougvie
July 22, 2019, 11:21 am Updated: July 22, 2019, 12:09 pm
With Tom Jones performing at Slessor Gardens on Saturday, there will be a number of road restrictions and closures in place.

Here’s a full list of the closures:

  • Earl Grey Place West, Earl Grey Place East, South Crichton Street and South Castle Street will all be closed from 7am on Wednesday until 10am on Sunday.
  • Dock Street, from Whitehall Crescent to Commercial Street, will have diversions in place from 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.
  • Thomson Avenue will be closed eastbound from its junction with Riverside Drive. Diversions will be in place from 2pm on Saturday to 4am on Sunday.
  • South Union Street will close from its junction with Marketgait, from 2pm on Saturday to 4am on Sunday.

 

