All the best pictures from Eid in the Park 2019

Eid in the Park 2019 was a big success.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event that marks the end of the celebrations of the religious festival Eid.

Eid began last week when thousands of Muslims across Dundee celebrated the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2019 took place from May 5 to June 4 and is when the Muslim community fasts during daylight.

It also involves prayer and reflection.

At the celebration, which took place at Camperdown Park, participants enjoyed a variety of stalls, face painting, cultural activities and plenty of rides and games, as well as a mini carnival.

There was a BBQ and plenty of food on offer including fish and chips, burgers, and Indian street food.