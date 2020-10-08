‘All that is missing from the pile is the kitchen sink itself’ claims resident after rubbish dumped in Stobswell

Residents have voiced annoyance after bed frames and mattresses were reportedly thrown from a top floor property and strewn across a city street.

A stack of items, including sofas and drawers, has steadily grown on McGill Street in Stobswell recently.

Those living in properties nearby claim the “mound” of rubbish began after a tenant vacated a top-floor property but had no idea whether it would ever be lifted.

One man who works locally said he spotted a man throwing some of the items from the top floor on September 24.

Lisa Park who has lived in the area since December said it had created an “eyesore” in the street.

The 46-year-old added: “It has proven a problem when cars are needing to get in and out of the car park.

“The rubbish is obscuring the junction for cars to get out safely back onto the road. With all the taxis parked near the Co-op store, it is a busy road.

“Some of the rubbish was removed but the other items were then moved out into the street by whoever was helping with the removal.

“I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt but it doesn’t appear anyone is coming back to collect the rest of the stuff, leaving this eyesore.

“I’ve actually seen people rummaging through it as well.”

Another man who lived in the block joked that all that was missing from the assortment of rubbish was the kitchen sink itself.

He added: “The pile of rubbish just got bigger and bigger. I assumed it was someone moving out.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anyone is going to come and uplift. Who was responsible for leaving it there?

“All that’s missing from the pile is the kitchen sink itself.”

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short said she was “disappointed” that those responsible hadn’t cleaned-up the mess.

She added: “I saw it myself first-hand and have arranged for the items to be uplifted. I am disappointed that someone chose to leave it there on the street.

“We have got a good community network in place in Stobswell with community policing and the community council.

“Usually if items are left out in this nature they are reported quite quickly to me with the network we have in place.

“It is unusual to have had this out here for the last few days and for it not to have been reported.

“Leaving items like this could create a potential fire hazard as well, it must be said, and it is people’s responsibility to get the furniture uplifted safely.”