All Tayside fire stations to get specialist oxygen masks to save lives of pets

All fire stations across Tayside are to be given specialist oxygen masks designed to save the lives of family pets.

The masks, which can fit any animal, will allow crews to assist pets in need of care.

The campaign to donate the respiratory equipment was launched by the UK-wide not-for-profit initiative Smokey Paws.

The organisation teamed up with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as well as numerous businesses and individuals across the country.

Peterhead-based charity Boxer Welfare Scotland also recently joined the effort and in the past few weeks has donated kits to stations across the north-east of Scotland.

Tayside’s 24 stations will soon be able to respond to emergencies while carrying the kits, which are imported from the USA.

As well as pets, the equipment can be used on other animals such as livestock, in the event of a fire in a field, farm or barn.

Historically, firefighters would have used masks designed for humans, which can prove difficult. It is hoped, eventually, every fire crew in Scotland will have use of the £90 kits, each of which includes three oxygen masks of different sizes.

Lorraine Cumming, of Boxer Welfare Scotland, said the charity hopes to deliver at least two kits for each station.