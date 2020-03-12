All schools and childcare facilities in Ireland to close until March 29

Schools and childcare facilities in Ireland will close from 6pm today and will not reopen until March 29 to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that all teaching will be done online or remotely.

State-run “cultural institutions” will close.

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor meetings of more than 500 will be cancelled.

The Taoiseach said Ireland will use substantial but not unlimited resources to address the crisis.

He added that acting as one nation could save lives and that the economy will suffer, but “we can bounce back”.

“We are a great nation and we have overcome many trials in the past with our determination, and we will prevail again,” Mr Varadkar said.