News / Local / Angus

All roads lead to Glasgow for cycling Arbroath fundraiser Ian’s final fling

By Graham Brown
August 19, 2021, 7:50 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 8:22 am
Gary Bruce (left) and Ian Wren about to set off on a training ride. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
After thousands of miles and tens of thousands of pounds an Angus charity cyclist is preparing to saddle up for one last fundraising adventure.

Former solider Ian Wren’s travels have taken him around and across Scotland, climbing some of its toughest hills in the process.

The Arbroath 64-year-old has also enjoyed continental travels for a string of good causes.

Gary Bruce (left) and Ian Wren ready for a training ride. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But next month, Ian and two pals will take on the 100-mile ride from Angus to Glasgow in what he has decided will be his final fundraising ride.

However, he’ll have only a week and a day to recover before getting back on the bike to tackle the gruelling Etape Caledonia – for fun!

Ian said: “I’ve enjoyed some really great cycle rides but have decided to make the run to Glasgow my last fundraising one.

“I’ll be doing it with my good pal Gary Bruce, the manager at Seahills Farm, near Arbroath and his son, Gordon.

“In the past I’ve done Paris to London, Brussels to Paris, Arbroath to Edinburgh and back, Skye to Aberdeen and Arbroath to Glen Coe.

“It’s been great fun but I think it’s time to retire now.”

Donations can be made through his JustGiving fundraising page.

Laura Hyde Foundation

Ian, who served in both the regular and territorial army, will be raising funds for the Laura Hyde Foundation through the We Remember Them 2021 campaign.

It is the UK’s biggest virtual relay in support of an organisation which aims to deliver the best possible mental health support for medical and emergency services personnel.

Thousands of runners, cyclists, swimmer and canoeists have signed up for the event.

The foundation’s objectives are close to Ian’s heart as fundraising manager for Aberdeenshire-based charity Horseback UK.

The charity uses horsemanship and outdoor skills training to help rebuild the self-esteem of service personnel and veterans suffering from life-changing injuries and post traumatic stress disorder.

It was set up in 2008 by ex-Royal Marines Captain Jock Hutchison who served with 45 Commando, based at Condor on the outskirts of Arbroath.

Ian continued: “Horseback has done a pilot with the NHS mental health programme so that’s why I wanted to do this cycle for We Will Remember Them.”

Early start

“We’re aiming to set off from Arbroath around 6am on September 11.

“Gordon’s a piper, so he’s planning to play us off and then jump on the bike.

“We’ll head to Dundee and then down into Fife, Kincardine and on to Glasgow.

“After 100 miles one week we’ll then be doing the 87 miles of the Etape the following week, so there’s not much of a rest in between.

“I’ve never done the Etape before so it’s just the way that it has worked out with the two being a week apart, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Highland Perthshire’s hills will be a familiar type of terrain for Ian through his involvement in organising and enjoying one of Horseback UK’s big annual challenges.

The Aboyne to Arbroath cycle ride usually draws dozens of participants and takes them over the scenic Cairn O’Mount on the border of Aberdeenshire and Angus.