All Leisure & Culture Dundee venues shut with immediate effect due to Covid-19

Leisure and Culture Dundee is closing all the venues it operates to protect the public, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation, which runs leisure facilities such as libraries and sports centres owned by Dundee City Council, said today all events and programmes had been suspended with immediate effect.

Three more people are confirmed to have the virus in Tayside, and a second fatality from the virus was confirmed today by the Scottish Government.

A statement said: “To slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) the general public are being advised to stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary social contact.

“The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our number one priority.

“We have taken the difficult decision to close all our Leisure & Culture Dundee venues to the public temporarily from normal closing times this evening and will be reviewing our service delivery over the coming days.

“All our activities, events and programmes have also been suspended.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and are following national guidance. We will continue provide regular updates via our website and social media channels.

“We appreciate your understanding at this time.”

